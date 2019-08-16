Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after buying an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.41. 135,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,348. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

