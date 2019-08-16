Parkside Investments LLC Sells 37,676 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,676 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,018,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 157.3% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,718 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 36,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147,180. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.