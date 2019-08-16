Parkside Investments LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 710,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.68. 7,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.