Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMD. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 244,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

