Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.05 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,508,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

SCHM traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,502. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

