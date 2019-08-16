Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.41 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,355,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,894,000 after acquiring an additional 76,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,786 shares of company stock worth $4,054,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $156.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $160.54. 17,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,210. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.