Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $709,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.13. 75,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

