Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in General Electric by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 4,173,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,820,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 166,244,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,791,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 749,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,708. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.