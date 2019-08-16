Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 3,704,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

