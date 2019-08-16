Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 325 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

STI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

