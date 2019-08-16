Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.09

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and traded as high as $13.49. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

In related news, VP Walter Rusnak purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $168,500 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

