PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Tops $14,478.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market cap of $14,478.00 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002265 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

