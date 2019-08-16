Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 400.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,772,000 after purchasing an additional 422,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,515,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,344,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.