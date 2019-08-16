Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.81.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.