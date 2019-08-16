Paypal’s (PYPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.07. 2,611,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. Paypal has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

