PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to announce sales of $22.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. PDF Solutions reported sales of $20.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full-year sales of $87.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.35 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

PDFS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,561. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

