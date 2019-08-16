Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock Sells 2,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 137,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 78,720.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

