Pearl Global (ASX:PG1) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Pearl Global Limited (ASX:PG1) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), approximately 106,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of $23.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.14.

In other news, insider Gary Foster 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th.

About Pearl Global (ASX:PG1)

Pearl Global Limited operates as a tire processing company that converts tire into secondary products. It converts tires into oil, char and non-condensable gas, and liberates the steel from the rubber. The company is based in Willetton, Australia.

