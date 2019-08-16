Peel Hunt Boosts Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 600

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLUS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective (up from GBX 526 ($6.87)) on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plus500 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 703.20 ($9.19).

PLUS opened at GBX 721.80 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.09. Plus500 has a 12 month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 30,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

