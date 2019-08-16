Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Polypipe Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Polypipe Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 457 ($5.97).

Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $758.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 418.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.13. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

