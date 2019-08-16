Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.76

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.76 and traded as high as $49.03. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 408,221 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

