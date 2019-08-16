Pendal Group Ltd Has $904,000 Position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.12% of i3 Verticals worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIIV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals Inc has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

