Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 1,640 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 941,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,951,000 after purchasing an additional 123,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,550. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

