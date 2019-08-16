Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $496,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 958.1% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 40,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. 73,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,167. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.