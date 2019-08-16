Pendal Group Ltd Sells 33,323 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,323 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZAYO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. William Blair lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

ZAYO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $260,698.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,076.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $112,204.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock worth $47,051,887. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

