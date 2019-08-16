PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 1,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,193. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $267,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,090. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

