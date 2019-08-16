Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 671 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $204.49. 184,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average of $182.71. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.72.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.