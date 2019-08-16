Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 12.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 532,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,633. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,012. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

