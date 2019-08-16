Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,483,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188,129. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.