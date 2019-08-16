Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 106,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 190,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,645,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,985.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $198,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,966 shares of company stock worth $15,414,996 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

