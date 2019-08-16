Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 34.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BB&T by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 292,660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 83.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $46.58. 1,916,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

