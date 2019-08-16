Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

CTSH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 125,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

