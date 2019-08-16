Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $52.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.40 million and the lowest is $51.70 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $47.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.59 million to $208.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.78 million, with estimates ranging from $214.70 million to $225.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $36.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

