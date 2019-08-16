People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. FIG Partners lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 73,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,962. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,996,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,994,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

