Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.45.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,692. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $272,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,683.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $861,280. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

