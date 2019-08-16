Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 42,812 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.