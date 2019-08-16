Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. Performant Financial updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performant Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

