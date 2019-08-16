Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.23. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 500 shares.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

