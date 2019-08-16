Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $23.75. Perspecta shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 32,937 shares traded.

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Perspecta alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,486.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,110.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,328 shares of company stock worth $300,927 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 338.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 39.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSP)

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.