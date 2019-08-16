Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.28. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,316,224 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $331.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Petropavlovsk news, insider Robert Jenkins purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

