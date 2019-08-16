Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $199.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

