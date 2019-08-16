Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

PDCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

