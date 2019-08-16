Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.23. 24,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $381.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

