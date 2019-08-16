Pflug Koory LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,082,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,421,000 after buying an additional 425,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,759,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,062,000 after buying an additional 407,876 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CIBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

MOS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 211,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

