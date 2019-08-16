PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives $19.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHAS shares. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $40,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHAS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

