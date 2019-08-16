Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Phibro Animal Health worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

PAHC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

