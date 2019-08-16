Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 19,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98. Phunware has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $550.00.

Get Phunware alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski purchased 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.