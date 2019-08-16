Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report sales of $8.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $33.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.39 billion to $35.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.18 billion to $40.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69,956.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,648 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,153,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,371 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,247. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.