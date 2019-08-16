PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 272.70%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded up $8.27 on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.