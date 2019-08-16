Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Pointer Telocation posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pointer Telocation.

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 30,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the first quarter worth $3,470,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 123,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 18.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 210,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNTR opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Pointer Telocation has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.